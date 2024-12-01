New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the arrest of MLA Naresh Balyan, saying the party's "corrupt nature" has been exposed.

Speaking to ANI, Ilmi said, "The corrupt nature of this party (AAP) has now been exposed. He (Naresh Balyan) has been MLA of Uttamnagar for 10 years. You should go and ask about his reputation there...Their (AAP's) nature is being exposed now. As soon as they (AAP) got the information that Naresh Balyan would be arrested, they scheduled a press conference."

"Now they are talking about the increasing crime rate in Delhi. As soon as Naresh Balyan was exposed, they remembered everything. They are very clever people. They only know how to conspire against others," she added,

Her remarks came after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today remanded Balyan to two days of police custody in connection with an extortion case.

Meanwhile, Balyan's lawyer, NC Sharma, said that there are no grounds for the AAP leader's arrest. Sharma further expressed "faith in the law" and announced plans to file for bail.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Sharma said, "They had asked for 5 days' remand, but there was no such ground. The court also asked several times what grounds you have due to which you want his remand. Ultimately 2 day remand was given...There is no ground for arrest...There is no sample of the audio, there is no source, only social media has been made the base. We will file for bail and we have faith in the law."

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on November 30, following the release of an audio clip by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The clip allegedly features Balyan instructing gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu.

Yesterday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Naresh Balyan was involved in extortion with the assistance of a gangster, claiming that "gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bhatia stated, "AAP has become a party of goons. Gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP. They openly extort money by threatening the common man under the instructions of AAP MLAs. With the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs are running extortion rackets by intimidating innocent citizens."

"In an audio clip of AAP's 'extortionist' MLA Naresh Balyan, he is heard talking to a gangster about extorting money from a builder. Is it the job of an MLA, who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, to threaten citizens and run an extortion racket with Kejriwal's approval?" Bhatia added. (ANI)

