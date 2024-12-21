New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malwinder Singh Kang on Saturday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar, alleging the ruling BJP of disrespecting the former Law Minister.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Kang claimed that the BJP's intention is not to apologise for the remark, alleging that the ruling party is diverting attention from the issue.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah disrespected Baba Saheb Ambedkar on the floor of the house and people from all across the nation are protesting against his remarks. To divert attention from the issue, the BJP has raised a new issue. We have been demanding the video recording of who pushed whom (at the parliament entrance). BJP does not want to apologise for disrespecting Baba Saheb Ambedkar and that's why they are diverting the issue," Singh Kang said.

Singh was referring to Amit Shah's comments on former Law Minister BR Ambedkar, which led to protests by Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and the resignation of the Union Home Minister.

Earlier in the week, INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in the Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs. During the scuffle, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads. Both parties have alleged that their members were pushed around.

An FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by the Delhi Police regarding the incident. BJP filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections, including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life or personal safety), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention).

The Delhi Police removed section 109 (attempt to murder) from the complaint, and all other sections remain the same. The Delhi Police had also received a complaint from Congress, which is being "investigated." (ANI)

