Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for the anticipated 8-10 crore devotees expected to participate in the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual at the Sangam in Maha Kumbh on January 29.

Reviewing the last three days' preparations for the Maha Kumbh with senior officials, the chief minister noted that over six crore pilgrims had taken the holy dip during the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals.

Also Read | School Holidays 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and More Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

"With a larger influx of devotees expected on Mauni Amavasya, preparations must be taken to the next level," he, according to a statement, emphasised.

He instructed the officials to coordinate with the Railways for the timely and uninterrupted operation of regular and special Maha Kumbh trains.

Also Read | 'Government Working With Dedication, Spirit of Service': PM Narendra Modi Says During Inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai.

"The number of trains should be increased to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims," Adityanath said, adding that mobile networks in the Mela area should also be enhanced for smooth communication.

Highlighting the need for continuous transportation services, Adityanath directed that buses from all districts be arranged, while e-buses and shuttle services operate consistently within Prayagraj.

Adityanath also stressed the importance of maintaining clean and functional sanitation facilities.

"Ensure regular cleaning of toilets, barricade all ghats for safety and provide 24×7 electricity and drinking water supply in every sector," he said.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the chief secretary, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, the director general of police, principal secretaries of home and urban development department, the chairman of the Power Corporation and the director of Information.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)