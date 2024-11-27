New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Over 7 lakh kilograms of narcotics were destroyed by drug enforcement agencies in 2023, an approximate four-fold jump from similar operations undertaken in 2019, MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question, Rai gave the quantum of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances destroyed from 2019 to 2023 as reported by various Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The data shows agencies destroyed approximately 7,62,015 kilograms of narcotics in 2023 as compared to approximately 1,55,929 kilograms in 2019 which shows a 388 per cent increase.

The data includes tablets, injection ampules and codeine-based cough syrup bottles.

