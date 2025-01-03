New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Chairing 7th meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed both Andaman-Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep administration to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy through solar panels and wind mills.

Shah's direction came while reviewing the progress of ongoing development initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep during the meeting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration and Lakshadweep Administration made comprehensive presentation on various development projects, including enhancements in digital connectivity, air connectivity, and port development.

The Home Minister underscored the importance of advancing solar and wind energy initiatives in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. He emphasized achieving the goal of 100 per cent renewable energy generation through solar panels and windmills in these regions.

Shah also directed the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to implement the 'PM Surya Ghar' scheme by installing solar panels in all households across both island groups.

The Minister said, "Even though these islands are far from Delhi, they are close to our hearts, development of infrastructure and increasing tourism facilities here is the priority of the government."

Pointing that the PM Modi government is preserving the culture and heritage of these islands and accelerating the development works, Shah emphasized the need for a holistic approach to infrastructure projects in both island groups and called on all concerned central ministries to collaborate on initiatives related to tourism, trade, and other key sectors.

He also issued clear directives to address pending issues and expedite the completion of ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended by Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi, Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and secretaries from various union ministries, along with other senior officials. (ANI)

