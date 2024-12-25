New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Shoaib Jamai, the Delhi President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), recently met the family of Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Taking to X, AIMIM state president Jamai stated that the party had discussed Pathan's condition and possible legal aid.

Jamai described the meeting as a "small step" in the party's campaign to support families "whose children are languishing in jail for years without trial."

"Recently, I met Shahrukh Pathan's mother at her home. A delegation of Delhi Majlis (AIMIM) met his family to discuss his condition and legal aid. This small step of ours in the campaign for justice in Delhi will give courage to many families whose children are languishing in jail for years without trial," Jamai wrote on X.

Jamai further claimed that Pathan's mother alleged the case against her son was filed at the "behest" of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"According to the Supreme Court, bail is a right for prisoners whose cases are pending. His mother says the case was filed against her son at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, and he will not be able to forget this," Jamai added.

https://x.com/shoaibJamei/status/1871218891541578159

Shahrukh Pathan was allegedly arrested for pointing a pistol at a police constable during the 2020 anti-CAA riots.

Footage from a CCTV camera reportedly shows Pathan carrying a pistol, firing it, and running towards Maujpur Chowk along with another rioting mob. The footage depicts Pathan wearing a red T-shirt and blue pants.

On October 22, the Delhi High Court dismissed Shahrukh Pathan's bail plea.

Pathan's lawyer argued that the maximum sentence he could face is 10 years, given that no injuries were inflicted, and noted that Pathan has already spent four years in jail.

The case, registered under FIR 51/2020, includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, such as 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 307 (attempt to murder). These charges pertain to the Jafrabad riots, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations against Pathan.

On December 14, 2023, the trial court denied Pathan's regular bail plea, citing no grounds for granting bail.

The court considered his behaviour in custody, during court appearances, and corroborating evidence, including eyewitness accounts and video footage. (ANI)

