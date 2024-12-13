Lucknow, Dec 13 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has permitted Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) to withdraw an inquiry order passed against its Registrar Ashwani Kumar Singh in a corruption case and pass a fresh one if need be.

The bench clarified that Singh would be allowed to work, in pursuance of a single bench order, till a fresh order is passed by the competent authority.

A division bench of Justices A R Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on a special appeal filed by BBAU.

BBAU has challenged the single judge order passed on November 28 which stayed the suspension of Singh in the corruption case. The order also stayed the inquiry instituted against him by the university's acting vice chancellor, saying he had no jurisdiction to do so.

During the course of hearing, the division bench found that the single judge bench was correct to state that the inquiry order was passed without jurisdiction but also found force in the plea of BBAU counsel Amrendra Nath Tripathi that the university cannot be precluded from passing a fresh order in accordance with law.

