Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here late on Saturday as part of his visit to Andhra Pradesh during which he will inaugurate multiple projects.

He was received at the Vijayawada airport by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other dignitaries.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Pay Matrix: What Will Be Revised Salaries, Pensions for Central Govt Employees?.

He then proceeded to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Guntur district's Undavalli, according to an official statement.

Shah was welcomed by Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The three leaders also engaged in discussions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Re-Naming of Cultural Center in Sri Lanka's Jaffna As 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center'.

Reports said Shah was expected to partake in a dinner at Naidu's home and then leave for a night halt in a Vijayawada hotel.

The home minister is scheduled to inaugurate the National Institute of Disaster Management's southern campus and the National Disaster Response Force's 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada, along with other projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)