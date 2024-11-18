New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday convened a detailed high-level review meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the current security situation in Manipur.

The discussions focused on recent developments in the state, with top officials providing a comprehensive assessment of ongoing challenges and response measures. The meeting underscores the central government's commitment to stabilizing the region and ensuring public safety.

This is the second consecutive review meeting since Sunday.

Amit Shah reviews security deployment in Manipur during the meeting, directing Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police officials to maintain peace and order in the region.

In the meeting, it was decided to dispatch an additional 50 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, totalling over 5,000 personnel, to Manipur due to the challenging situation in the state. A total of 20 CAPFs were deployed in Manipur a few days ago.

The situation in Manipur has seen heightened tensions, prompting the government to take proactive steps in monitoring and managing regional stability.

Shah on Sunday also convened a similar meeting after he returned to his residence in Delhi, postponing his planned visit to Vidarbha in Maharashtra, where he was expected to attend a series of rallies ahead of assembly polls in the state on November 20.

Notably, armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order in Manipur.

Two days ago the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that all the security forces were directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in Manipur.

It was also informed that strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

The MHA has requested the public to maintain peace, not to believe in rumours, and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the state.

In light of continued tensions in the region, the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Anish Dayal Singh reached Manipur on Sunday. His visit was planned as the security situation remained volatile, with the CRPF playing a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability. The CRPF Director General's visit aimed to assess the ground situation firsthand, meet with local security officials, and explore further measures to de-escalate tensions in the area.

Earlier on Sunday, the ongoing violence in Manipur escalated once again, leading the Manipur police to impose a curfew in both Imphal West and Imphal East districts. The curfew was declared, following the discovery of six dead bodies.

As a result of the rising violence, the state government also suspended internet services across seven districts. Security has been tightened, particularly around the residence of Chief Minister Biren Singh and the Raj Bhavan, with limited vehicle movement seen in the affected areas.

The National People's Party (NPP) on Sunday also withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP Government in Manipur. Meghalaya CM and NPP Chief Conrad Sangma wrote a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda and said that the Manipur government under the leadership of Biren Singh has "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy."

Meanwhile, the NIA has taken over the investigation of three key cases linked to the recent violence that took place in Manipur in the first two weeks of this month, resulting in the loss of lives and widespread disruption of public order.

The agency took over these cases from Manipur Police following a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating in the hilly state leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.

The first case was filed at Jiribam Police Station on November 8, concerning the murder of a woman in the Jiribam area by armed militants. The second case was filed at Borobekra Police Station on November 11 related to an attack on the Central Reserve Police Force post in Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra Police Station, Jiribam, by armed militants. However, the third case was filed at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, regarding the burning of houses and the killing of a civilian in the Borobekra area.

These three cases were taken over by the NIA on November 13.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

