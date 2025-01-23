Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Home Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 37 public welfare projects worth approximately Rs 651 crores in Ahmedabad, an official statement said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma graced the occasion. The Union Home Minister inaugurated 10 projects worth Rs 95 crores and laid the foundation stone of 27 projects worth Rs 556 crores in Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted that the event coincided with the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, paying tribute to the great leader. He reminded the audience of Netaji's historic slogans, 'Chalo Dilli' and 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga,' and praised his role in India's independence movement.

Conveying gratitude to the residents of Ranip, he said, "The people of this area have elected me five times as an MLA and twice as an MP. Serving this region is my duty."

He assured that the drainage and development works for the Chandrabhaga Canal will permanently resolve many issues in the area. He also announced plans for an amusement park for children in the area where mosquito breeding was once a problem. The inaugurated projects will connect Ranip, New Ranip, and Chenpur, accelerating urban development. He mentioned that during his first tenure as an MLA in 1996-67, the region faced issues of salty water supply, but, today, Narmada water has been successfully provided from Gandhinagar to Vejalpur.

The Union Home Minister announced that rainwater drainage projects have been initiated in over 350 societies in a single day. These projects will be funded by the State Government, along with contributions from MP and MLA funds, requiring only the consent of the residents. He appealed to the citizens to adopt percolation wells and solar rooftops to promote water conservation. He urged the people to adopt percolating wells for water conservation and install solar rooftops for sustainable energy solutions. He mentioned 'Doodh Sanjivani Yojana,' a scheme aimed at improving child nutrition, and encouraged citizens to support Anganwadis in the fight against malnutrition. The Home Minister also noted that, after 144 years, the grand Mahakumbh is being organized in Allahabad-Prayagraj. He described this event as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and urged everyone to participate in this extraordinary spiritual gathering.

During the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various developmental projects, CM Patel remarked that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development politics and the preservation of heritage have been given utmost priority. He noted that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has completed one year since its grand consecration. He emphasized that the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of numerous innovative and modern projects aimed at enhancing citizen welfare and 'Ease of Living' were successfully carried out today. These initiatives will help Ahmedabad, a World Heritage City, preserve its heritage while progressing as a modern urban hub.

He noted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the mantra of 'Ease of Living' has been effectively realized, significantly boosting the happiness index of the citizens through various developmental initiatives. He stated that the tradition of development and heritage preservation initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being carried forward by Amit Shah. Amit Shah has made significant contributions to the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency by launching various development projects to improve infrastructure facilities, including transportation, water supply, healthcare, and sports.

The CM, speaking on urban development in the state, emphasized that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, well-planned urbanization has been given top priority. He noted that the state's urban development budget stands at Rs 21,696 crore, reflecting the government's strong commitment to urban growth. The state is actively focusing on futuristic city development, urban welfare, and strengthening urban infrastructure. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, efforts have been made to ingrain cleanliness into the habits and culture of citizens. To promote cleanliness awareness, numerous campaigns and initiatives have been launched, including the 'Green Swachh Society League' by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which serves as a key example.

The CM also emphasized that a comprehensive roadmap for Viksit Gujarat has been prepared to align with the vision of Viksit Bharat. Mayor Pratibha Jain delivered the welcome address at the event, extending a warm verbal welcome to all distinguished guests. On this occasion, under 'Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana' symbolic milk distribution was conducted to ensure that children in Anganwadis and schools receive nutritious meals. Additionally, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) launched durable cloth bags to promote their usage and reduce reliance on plastic.

The Union Home Minister inaugurated several key projects, including the newly constructed D-Cabin LC 241 underpass and Chenpur LC2 underpass, jointly undertaken by AMC and the Railways. He also performed the foundation stone laying ceremony for percolating wells in the Ranip ward and the RCC box drain construction project extending from Prabodh Raval Bridge to Kali Garnala.

Furthermore, at the program held at Sardar Chowk in Ranip, the Union Home Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects related to drainage, water, roads, bridges, housing, buildings, vegetable markets, lakes, and labour welfare centres. Under the slum rehabilitation policy, a draw for 83 housing units and 12 shops was conducted, and symbolic keys were handed over to beneficiaries by the Union Home Minister.

The program was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Lok Sabha MP Hasmukh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, former Home Minister Rajnibhai Patel, MLAs from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, and Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan, local councillors, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)

