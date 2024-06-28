Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu released a white paper on the Polavaram project in the assembly on Friday.

He further said that Polavaram is a central government project.

"The YSRCP called for reverse tendering for the Polavaram project on the day he assumed charge...The cofferdam and diaphragm walls were damaged...Until the diaphragm wall is completed, we cannot construct the ECRF. Gap 1 was washed away for 150 metres due to the Godavari floods... No compensations were paid to the victims...International experts from the USA will check the project in the first week of July," Naidu said.

He further said that 72 per cent of the Polavaram project was completed during the TDP regime, with all pending work finished.

"In contrast, less than 4 per cent of the work was completed during the YSRCP regime. A total of Rs 4,167 crore was spent on the construction of Polavaram. A person unfit for politics stepped into power and obstructed the construction of the Polavaram project. Without reviewing any prior reports, he stopped the Polavaram work," he added.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh CM and State Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan at his Undavalli residence.

The sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on June 21, and Naidu, along with Nara Lokesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna, took oaths as members.

Naidu had vowed in November 2021 that he would return to the Assembly only after becoming Chief Minister.

The TDP supremo had taken oath as Andhra Chief Minister on June 12 along with his council of ministers.

His party had fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in partnership with the BJP and the Janasena Party.

The TDP-BJP-Janasena Party alliance registered a landslide victory in the assembly as well as the parliamentary elections.

The TDP has 135 MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh assembly, while the Janasena Party has 21 and the BJP eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 MLAs. (ANI)

