Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday shared his vision and ideas on the zero poverty initiative, emphasising the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model to reduce economic inequalities and improve the standard of living for all, a release said.

As per the release, CM Naidu said, "We have introduced the "Golden Andhra 2047 Vision," a ten-point agenda aimed at making the Telugu community the best in the world. Among these points, the foremost priority is achieving Zero Poverty. The P4 model (Public-Private-People Partnership) has been envisioned to realize this goal,"

Also Read | Thane: Shaheen Falcon Injured Due to Kite String, Rescued.

Naidu reflected on the success of the P3 (Public-Private Partnership) model and said that it played a "pivotal role" in creating employment and wealth.

"In the unified Andhra Pradesh of 1995, several reforms and policies transformed millions of lives. Back then, the P3 model (Public-Private Partnership) played a pivotal role in creating employment and wealth. People from ordinary farming families availed opportunities, climbed the ladder of success, and achieved prominence. Many of them now hold distinguished positions globally, making us proud with their highest per capita income," Naidu said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: 6 Dead, 22 Injured As Bus Falls Into 100-Meters-Deep-Gorge in Pauri Garhwal.

He urged that the P3 model should be expanded to the P4 model to improve education, employment, and skills among underprivileged families.

"However, the benefits of those reforms must now be extended to every section of society. Despite progress, lakhs of families still live in poverty. According to central government statistics, a significant number of people in Andhra Pradesh, both in rural and urban areas, remain under extreme poverty, struggling for necessities like education, healthcare, nutrition, and drinking water. To transform this situation and empower society, I propose the P4 model and present the policy document today. I urge the top 10% of the population, who have achieved success with the support of the government's policies, to extend a helping hand to the bottom 20%, uplifting them through guidance and resources. This structured support can improve education, employment, and skills among underprivileged families, enabling them to stand on their own," Naidu said as per the release.

"By providing the marginalized sections with knowledge, technology, and direction, we can brighten their lives. Regardless of where one resides, they can contribute to their motherland by supporting individuals, families, groups, villages, or regions to enhance their quality of life," he added.

Naidu also urged people to give suggestions, experiences, and ideas regarding the P4 model.

"We are ready to receive suggestions, experiences, and ideas from everyone regarding the P4 model. A special portal will be launched to gather these insights over the next 30 days. With collective participation, let us achieve the goal of Zero Poverty and make the Telugu community number one in the world." Naidu said.

"On the occasion of Sankranti, I urge everyone to take a pledge to be part of this transformative initiative. Together, let us build a prosperous, happy, and healthy Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)