New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated on Tuesday that the state government is committed to building a world-class capital in Amaravati.

"We have just started. It is currently at the proposal stage. We need at least another 2-3 weeks to provide further details. Andhra Pradesh lacked a capital. Every state has one, but Andhra Pradesh didn't. So, we are fully committed," Pawan Kalyan said when asked about the Amaravati capital city development.

"We aim to create a world-class capital that integrates every part of the Andhra region. We want to make it welcoming for the entire country, attracting entrepreneurs from all states. Anyone should be able to contribute and be part of this growth," he added.

Pawan Kalyan also met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and several union ministers.

"The Hon'ble Vice President of India, Sri Jagdeep Dhankhar, hosted a cordial dinner for the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, @PawanKalyan, as a gesture of courtesy and affection. The event was attended by the Hon'ble Kakinada MP, Sri @uday_tangella, the Hon'ble Machilipatnam MP, Sri @VBalashowry, and Sri Lav Agarwal, IAS, Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan," Pawan Kalyan's office posted on X.

Pawan Kalyan met the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture to discuss "transformative tourism projects for the state."

He also held discussions with Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, focusing on key aspects of the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).

"Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, @PawanKalyan, had an insightful meeting with the Hon'ble Minister of Panchayati Raj, Sri @LalanSingh_1 Ji. Discussions centred on RGSA's key aspects, including funding support, capacity-building programmes, rural infrastructure enhancement, technology integration for Gram Panchayats, strengthening APSIRDPR, and human resource development to empower local governance in Andhra Pradesh," Kalyan's office posted on X.

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"This afternoon, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, @PawanKalyan, had a significant discussion with the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. @nsitharaman Ji, concerning the Andhra Pradesh Rural Roads Project (APRRP), supported by the Asian Infrastructure & Investment Bank @AIIB_Official," Kalyan's office posted on X. (ANI)

