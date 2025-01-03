Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Celebrating the 11th foundation day of the Jana Sena Party, party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has decided that a three-day plenary session will be held in Pithampuram from March 12 to 14.

Pithampuram constituency in the state is represented by Pawan Kalyan.

Following Kalyan's direction, a core committee meeting was held this afternoon in Vijayawada, led by the party's Political Affairs Committee Chairman and Minister for Civil Supplies, Nadendla Manohar.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar said, "On March 14, 2014, Pawan Kalyan established the Jana Sena Party with a broad vision and commitment to public welfare. Despite numerous challenges, the party has stood strong. Today, Jana Sena's role has been crucial in forming the coalition government."

He further added, "We have decided to conduct three-day celebrations to mark the party's foundation day. The plenary will outline how the party's principles and Pawan Kalyan's vision have reached the people and will provide direction for the way forward."

Manohar also mentioned that suggestions and advice would be gathered from party leaders and intellectuals, with various committees appointed to oversee the plenary session.

"The plenary will commence on the morning of March 12 with delegates, and a public meeting will be held on March 14. During these three days, we plan to organize discussions on various topics that will benefit the public," Manohar added.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Tourism, Kandula Durgesh; Member of Parliament, Tangella Uday Srinivas; MLC, Pidugu Hariprasad; MLAs, Pantham Nanaji, Lokam Madhavi, Arava Sridhar, and Bolisetti Srinivas; MSME Chairman, T. Shivashankar; and party leaders B. Mahender Reddy, Nemuri Shankar Goud, Kona Tatharao, and Kalyanam Shiva Srinivas.

Jana Sena Party was formed on March 14, 2014, and is celebrating 11 years in politics this year. Currently, the party has 21 MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha MPs. The party is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and has a tri-party alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

