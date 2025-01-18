Amravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit which is scheduled from January 20 in Davos to promote 'Brand Andhra Pradesh' and attract significant investments to the state, as per a press release.

By engaging with global business leaders at this prestigious summit, he aims to secure investments for the state. Since assuming office, CM Chandrababu Naidu has been actively striving to bring investments to Andhra Pradesh.

Reputed organisations like Google have already signed agreements to invest in the state. Leveraging his vast experience, strong connections with industry leaders, and past successes, the CM has successfully brought substantial investments in just seven months, a statement from the release stated.

By instilling confidence among industrialists and creating a positive investment environment, Andhra Pradesh has attracted agreements worth over Rs 4 lakh crore so far, with several projects already inaugurated. Upcoming projects like ArcelorMittal's steel plant and BPCL's ventures are also expected to commence soon.

The government is committed to fulfilling its electoral promise of creating 20 lakh jobs within five years. Under the leadership of Minister Nara Lokesh, efforts are being made to attract investments through the "Job First" approach.

To compete with other states, the government has introduced over 15 new policies, such as the Industrial Development Policy, MSME Policy, Food Processing Policy, Electronics Policy, Private Parks Policy, Clean Energy Policy, Semiconductor Policy, Drone Policy, Data Center Policy, Sports Policies, and Tourism Industry Status Policy.

The CM intends to highlight these policies at the WEF summit to attract investments by showcasing the state's human resources, infrastructure, government incentives, efficient leadership, and ease of doing business initiatives.

The CM and his team will leave Amaravati on Sunday evening for the Davos visit. They will depart from Gannavaram Airport at 4:00 pm and reach Delhi.

From there, the team will fly to Zurich at 1:30 am, where the CM will first meet the Indian Ambassador and later hold discussions with ten industrialists at the Hilton Hotel.

This will be followed by a meeting with Telugu industrialists at Hyatt Hotel under the theme "Meet and Greet with Telugu Diaspora" to discuss investments in Andhra Pradesh.

The CM and his team will then travel by road to Davos, where he will attend a dinner meeting with industrialists and hold a special session with ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

On the second day, CM Chandrababu will participate in the CII session on Green Hydrogen and hold meetings with CEOs and Chairpersons of companies like Solar Impulse, Coca-Cola, Welspun, LG, Carlsberg, Cisco, Walmart International, and Cognizant Technologies. Additionally, he will meet UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin and take part in the WEF session on "Energy Transition: Where Public Policy Meets Private Goals."

Later, the CM will participate in a discussion on "The Next Wave: Pioneering the Blue Economy of Tomorrow." He will also give interviews to international media outlets like Bloomberg to explain Andhra Pradesh's policies.

On the third day, CM will continue his meetings with global business tycoons, attending at least ten meetings daily. On the fourth day, the team will return to Zurich and then travel back to India.

During this four-day visit, the CM's team, including Industries Minister TG Bharat, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and officials from the Industries and EDB departments, aims to promote Brand AP and attract both domestic and international investments.

By rejuvenating the state's brand image, the government intends to create more employment opportunities for the youth. The state government believes this visit will play a crucial role in achieving these goals. (ANI)

