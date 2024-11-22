Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrived in Tirupati on Friday to investigate the adulteration of ghee used in the sacred Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam.

The team is conducting a detailed investigation in Tirupati and Tirumala. The inquiry is aimed at gathering complete information regarding the adulteration case.

The SIT will submit a comprehensive report to the CBI within 10 days. This report will serve as the basis for new legal and administrative policies.

The row over the Tirupati Prasadam (laddus) began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI-led investigation into the laddu prasadam issue. The team will include officials from the state police and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has passed a resolution prohibiting political statements within Tirumala, stating that legal action will be taken against violators as well as on those who propagate them.

Additionally, the board has decided to write to the Andhra Pradesh Government, requesting appropriate action regarding non-Hindu employees working in Tirumala.

The TTD Trust Board has also resolved to use enhanced quality ghee in preparing the iconic Srivari Laddu. These resolutions along with others were taken in the first meeting of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board under the Chairmanship of BR Naidu on Monday at the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala. During the meeting, the board members discussed 80 key issues and passed several resolutions. Additionally, the TTD local temple calendar was also unveiled.

After the completion of the board meeting, the TTD board Chief briefed mediapersons about the the decisions. "Reducing the darshan time of Sri Venkateswara Swamy from 20-30 hours to 2-3 hours using artificial intelligence and advanced technology by taking the experts' advice," as per an official release.

Merging of SRIVANI Trust into the TTD account and verifying the possibilities to change its name while continuing the scheme. "The board has given a nod to dispense with the Tourism Corporations Darshan quota of various states after a thorough examination of the complaints regarding irregularities in the issue of SED tickets under this category," the release read. (ANI)

