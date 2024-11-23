Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, along with Additional EO CH Venkataiah Chowdary conducted extensive inspections in various areas of Tirumala on Friday. The focus was on reviewing waste management and improving facilities for pilgrims, according to an official release of TTD.

The EO inspected the dumping yard where decades-old waste had accumulated. He instructed officials on measures to clear approximately 1 lakh metric tons of waste that has been piling up for 30 years.

Plans are being made to remove all accumulated waste within the next 3-4 months, according to the release.

Actions have been initiated to prevent foul odours and manage waste scientifically under solid waste management guidelines.

Discussions with Tirupati Municipal Corporation officials have been held to transfer the waste. Municipality representatives have already visited the dumping yard.

Wet waste, estimated in thousands of tons, will be processed using the upcoming IOC bio-gas plant. Meanwhile, 20,000 tons of compost has already been produced from wet waste.

The EO inspected public toilets, changing rooms, and parks, providing several suggestions to improve facilities.

He directed forest officials to develop the park and repaint signage boards. Toll receipts issued at the Papavinasanam toll gate were reviewed for compliance.

The EO assessed the area and instructed officials to enhance amenities for devotees.

Unauthorized shops causing obstructions on the Akasaganga footpath were ordered to be removed to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims.

TTD EO emphasized the importance of modern waste management practices to ensure cleanliness and convenience for pilgrims. He also highlighted the need for quick action in clearing long-accumulated waste and enhancing the facilities at key pilgrim areas.

The inspections underscore TTD's commitment to maintaining the sanctity and environmental balance of Tirumala while ensuring a comfortable experience for devotees. (ANI)

