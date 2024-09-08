Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] September 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress leader V Gurunadham, on Sunday said that any party with a majority in Lok Sabha can restore Article 370 in the future .

"Our Home Minister Amit Shah says that removal of Article 370 from the constitution of India is history, so it will not come back. Congress accepted it because anything done by the Central and state government must be accordance with the constitution of India. Now the point is, as far as the BJP government is concerned, they have done it with the support of Lok Sabha by virtue of Constitutions," said Andhra Pradesh Congress leader V Gurunadham.

"So the Constitution says that if the majority accepts that, its automatically be deleted. In future any party with the, majority can restore Article 370. The congress party is not saying that it will be restored immediately but we cannot overrule the fact that it cannot be restored in future," he added.

The Andhra Congress leader also condemned the statement by Amit Shah.

On September 6, Shah stated that Article 370 is a thing of past and will never return again while releasing the Bhartiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

"Now Article 370 has become a thing of past, it is not a part of the constitution. I have read the agenda of NC and seen the silent support of NC, but I want to make it clear, that article 370 is a thing of past and it'll never return again, we will not let that happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth It's the spirit of separatism that used to force youth towards terrorism," Amit Shah added

The Union territory will go to polls in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with the results to be announced on October 8.

This is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gurunadham congratulated wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on joining Congress.

"I congratulate both the wrestlers. One was given a ticket to contest assembly election another was made the chief of Congress farmer unit" he said.

On September 6, the two ace wrestlers joined the Congress almost a month before the Haryana assembly polls.

Within hours of them joining the party, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was fielded in the Julana constituency for the upcoming Haryana polls. Whereas, Bajrang Punia was appointed working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

The voting to the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8. (ANI)

