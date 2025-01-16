India News | Appointment of Four Judicial Officers as Judges of Telangana HC Approved by SC Collegium

Agency News PTI| Jan 16, 2025 11:24 AM IST
India News | Appointment of Four Judicial Officers as Judges of Telangana HC Approved by SC Collegium

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has approved the proposal for appointment of four judicial officers as judges of the Telangana High Court.

The collegium, in a meeting held on January 11, approved the names of Renuka Yara, Narsing Rao Nandikonda, Tirumala Devi Eada and Madhusudhan Rao Bobbili Ramaiah.

In another decision, the collegium also approved the appointment of judicial officers -- Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma and Dr Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao -- as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

