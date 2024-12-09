New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal met auto-rickshaw drivers on Monday and reminisced the early days of the party, when he along with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia used to put posters on the auto-rickshaws for campaigning.

Kejriwal shared a photo of him and Sisodia pasting the party's poster on an auto-rickshaw and said, "This is a very old picture. When we had just started the party. Manish and I used to paste posters on the back of every auto. Since then, auto drivers have always supported us."

He further said that he had invited many auto drivers to his house for tea.

"Today I have invited many auto drivers to my house for tea. I have a very old relationship with the auto drivers," Kejriwal wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The assembly elections are expected to be held early next year.

The list announced the names of 20 candidates following a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Monday, chaired by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party changed Sisodia's seat from Patparganj. He will now contest from the Jangpura seat. Awadh Ojha has been made a candidate from Sisodia's old seat Patparganj.

The names in the list include Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Dinesh Bhardwaj from Narela, Surender Pal Singh Bittu from Timarpur, Mukesh Goel from Adarsh nagar, Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak from Mangolpuri and Pradeep Mittal from Rohini.

The other names on the list were Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Saby) from Chandni Chowk, Parvesh Ratan from Patel Nagar, Rakhi Bidlan from Madipur, Pravin Kumar from Janakpuri, Surendar Bharadwaj from Bijwasan, and Joginder Solanki from Palam.

In its second list of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces. (ANI)

