New Delhi, December 7: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat today, where he is scheduled to participate in multiple programs across the state. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "I am going to Gujarat today for a three-day tour. I will participate in several programs there."

Earlier today, in a post on X, Kejriwal expressed grief over the tragic fire at a club in Arpora, Goa, which claimed 25 lives. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, hoping all those affected find strength during this devastating time. Arvind Kejriwal in Fresh Trouble As Delhi Court Orders FIR Against AAP National Convenor for ‘Misusing’ Public Money on Hoardings in Dwarka.

Kejriwal wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time."

