New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): As winter sets in, Guwahati in Assam is enveloped by a thin layer of fog, creating a serene and picturesque atmosphere.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the minimum temperature on Saturday has dropped to 16°C, contributing to the chilly air of the season. Residents can expect a partly cloudy sky later in the day, adding a touch of uncertainty to the weather.

In Uttar Pradesh, the iconic Taj Mahal stands majestic yet obscured by a blanket of fog, enhancing its ethereal beauty as temperatures decrease in the city. The drop in mercury has created moody and atmospheric conditions, inviting visitors to appreciate the monument from a different perspective. The wintry chill and the foggy backdrop make for a unique experience for both tourists and locals alike.

Jammu and Kashmir records varied temperatures, with Gulmarg at -1.6°C, Pahalgam at -2°C, Srinagar at 2°C, Jammu at 13°C, Banihal at 1.4°C, Katra at 9°C, and Kupwara at 3.4°C. Cold wave grips Kashmir Valley as mercury dips to sub-zero temperatures.

A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi this morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 8°C, as per IMD. Visuals around Safdarjung Hospital. Dense fog covers parts of Moradabad city as the minimum temperature drops to 11°C, as per IMD.

Delhi records chilly morning as minimum temperatures drop; Safdarjung reports 7.4°C, while Palam records 10.4°C at 8:30 hrs IST on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that minimum temperature is likely to drop to 6 degree Celsius by December 10.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped down to the 'poor' category on Saturday. It was measured as 219 by the Central pollution Control Board at 8 am.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II in view of the betterment in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Hours after the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR to GRAP Stage II, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stages IV and III of GRAP in the region.

However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in force across the entire NCR. (ANI)

