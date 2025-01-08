New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched theme song titled 'Maha Kumbh Hai' produced by Doordarshan for Maha Kumbh 2025, at an event held in the national capital on Wednesday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a press release.

Sung by Padma Shri Kailash Kher, the song encapsulates the spirit of devotion, celebration, and the vibrant cultural essence of the iconic Mahakumbh.

The profound lyrics, penned by renowned writer Aalok Shrivastav, and the soul-stirring music composed and arranged by Kshitij Tarey, beautifully showcase the confluence of faith, tradition, and festivity that define the Mahakumbh.

"A harmonious blend of traditional melodies and modern arrangements, "Mahakumbh Hai" is a heartfelt tribute to India's rich cultural heritage and the timeless significance of the Mahakumbh Mela," the Ministry stated.

The official music video of "Mahakumbh Hai" is now available on Doordarshan and its digital platforms.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting also inaugurated a special composition by Akashvani dedicated to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The unique song encapsulates the spiritual, cultural, and religious significance of the Mahakumbh through a harmonious blend of music and lyrical presentation.

The song is a tribute to the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh, which is held at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Viewed from a devotee's perspective, this musical masterpiece reflects the essence of the world-renowned gathering. The arrival of the Maha Kumbh marks a moment of pride for the land of Prayagraj, resonating with the chants of millions of devotees expressing their reverence.

The song has been brought to life by the soulful vocals of Ratan Prasanna, with the music of Santosh Nahar and Ratan Prasanna. The inspiring lyrics, penned by Abhinay Shrivastava, beautifully weave the spiritual connection with the divine.

The sacred act of taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam has been celebrated in the song as a purifying ritual, offering spiritual fulfillment across ages. This melodious tribute by Akashvani honors the timeless traditions and sanctity of the Maha Kumbh, fostering a sense of devotion and pride among its listeners, the release added. (ANI)

