Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in association with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) and the Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Centre, is organising the Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Conclave Guwahati (ERDC) 2024 from January 2 to 5, at the IIT Guwahati campus.

ERDC Guwahati 2024 is set to play a pivotal role in fostering rural development through the establishment of rural entrepreneurship projects.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria graced the inaugural session with his esteemed presence. During his address, he said, "Empowering our nation through skill development is essential to build confidence and upliftment of our people. Recognising the abundant talent and brilliance within our people, we should be vocal for local initiative. The untapped manpower in the northeast holds the key to increased production and economic growth. By fostering skilled communities in our villages and changing the mindset, we lay the foundation for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

"The conclave included multiple conferences on the need for entrepreneurship development at schools for school principals, Gram Panchayat representatives, college principals and directors, and students," as per a press release from IIT, Guwahati.

It was designed to create a platform to bring all the stakeholders together so that change can be brought about for the development and transformation of the country.

Speaking during the event, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Assam Minister of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, said, "The rural population is our biggest strength. We need to transform the mindset by empowering rural youth through skill education and transforming job seekers into job creators. The establishment of a skill university in Assam, training 10,000 students, reflects our commitment to rural development and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Speaking during the ERDC 2024 event, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Assam Education Minister, highlighted the importance of such platforms where entrepreneurship and rural development can merge and promote.

'During the event, notable dignitaries in attendance included CBSE Regional Officer, Guwahati, Lakhan Lal Meena, Head of ERDC, Chetan Sahore and President Vidya Bharti Assam, Dr Dibyajyoti Mahanta, among others," the release stated.

Speaking during his welcome address, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati envisions a vibrant Northeast, thriving on entrepreneurship and rural development. Our commitment is to empower young farmers and students, fulfilling our social responsibility to uplift the nation and work towards a Viksit Bharat. Through initiatives like Research Parks and Incubation Centres, we aim to make India the most innovative country by encouraging a focus on basic science among our students."

"During the concluding session of the event, students from IIT Guwahati and school students took a pledge to be job creators instead of job seekers," the release stated.

"ERDC 2024 aims for the formation of actionable plans that promise a sustainable impact. The conclave provided networking opportunities for the participants, with successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders enhancing collaboration and setting the stage for future initiatives," as per the release.

The event showcased a commitment to build supportive ecosystems for entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, reinforcing IIT Guwahati's dedication to driving positive change in rural communities. (ANI)

