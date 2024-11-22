Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Assam Rifles in two joint operations with the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Mizoram, recovered 107 grams of heroin worth Rs 74.90 lakhs and apprehended three individuals, according to a press statement from Assam Rifles.

Both operations were conducted on November 20 in the Dawrpui and Thuampui areas of Aizawl, Mizoram.

The apprehended accused have been identified as Lalpeksanga (29) and Lalfamkima (22), both residents of the Salem Veng area in Dawrpui, Aizawl while the third accused apprehended in the second operation has been identified as Lalchawisangi (35), a resident of Champhai, Mizoram.

Based on specific intelligence, the officials of Assam Rifles and Anti-Narcotics Squad conducted two different joint operations on Wednesday. The contraband was carried by suspects in a transparent polythene cover.

As per the release, the entire consignment along with the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, Assam Rifles and police recovered a huge consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth Rs 85.95 crore in two separate operations in Mizoram's Zokhawthar, officials said on Wednesday.

"In a significant success against drug cartels, Assam Rifles, acting on precise intelligence, seized 28.520 kg of Methamphetamine and 52 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rupees 85.95 crore in two separate operations on 20 Nov 24. This substantial recovery marks another milestone in Assam Rifles' relentless efforts to eliminate the drug menace from Mizoram and protect India's borders from the rising threat of narcotics smuggling," an official release said.

The operation of recovery of Methamphetamine tablets was launched after receiving credible inputs about the movement of a suspicious consignment across the Tiau River, by two persons. As the joint team of Assam Rifles and Police closed in, the traffickers attempting to evade capture, fled the scene and crossed over to Myanmar abandoning their load. A thorough search of the consignment by the team led to the recovery of 28.520 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, valued approx at Rupees 85.56 crore, it said.

In the second operation one woman and a man, both residents of Myanmar were apprehended after they were found in possession of 52 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 39 Lakh while moving in a Kenbo Bike. The seized contraband along with other items and the bike were handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, for further investigation and legal proceedings, the release added. (ANI)

