Mumbai, November 22: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) admit card 2024 for the recruitment exams on their official website. The RRB ALP recruitment exam 2024 is scheduled for November 25. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. JEE Mains 2025 Registration: Over 7.8 Lakh Students Register for January's Joint Entrance Examination, Know FAQs and Last Date To Register at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The computer-based RRB ALP recruitment exam 2024 will be conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. The recruitment drive will fill up 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the organisation across the country. RRBs previously had said that ALP admit cards would be released four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips. Maharashtra Board Exam Time Table 2025: MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Exam Schedule Announced at mahahsscboard.in, Check Complete Date Sheet Here.

How to Download RRB ALP Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website of RRBs at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the RRB ALP admit card 2024 link.

Key in login details.

Hit Submit.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

The selection process has five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME). Both CBT 1 and 2 will have negative markings. If an answer is incorrect, one-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted. There will be no negative marking in the CBAT. Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to get the latest updates and information on the RRB ALP recruitment exam 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).