Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 18 (ANI): Security forces apprehended five members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Assam, today.

JMB is a radical terrorist organisation operating in Bangladesh.

A senior official of Assam police told ANI that five members of JMB were apprehended from the Kokrajhar and Dhubri district.

"Four JMB members were apprehended from Kokrajhar district and one apprehended from Dhubri district," the police official said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

