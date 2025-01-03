Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 3 (ANI): As students of CMR Engineering college in Telangana alleged that the hostel staff recorded videos of women in their bathrooms, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Rachna Reddy said that if the allegations are proven true then that constitutes a serious case of misconduct and assault on women and women's dignity.

"If it's true and proven that the CMR Women's College hostel has several hidden cameras and about 300 or more hidden recordings of girls from the college etc placed there by the staff, then it is extremely horrible and a serious case of misconduct and assault on women and women's dignity," she told ANI.

Her remarks come after students of CMR engineering college in Medchal Malkajgiri district accused the hostel staff of recording them in the bathroom, as per police officials.

The BJP spokesperson further said that it is "heartening" to see that Telangana Women's Commission taking suo moto cognizance of the allegations and asking for a detailed enquiry.

"It is indeed heartening that the Telangana Women's Commission has already taken suo moto cognizance of it and has asked for a detailed inquiry including all the recordings. There is an FIR also that has been registered and an investigation has started," Reddy added.

She mentioned how an educational institute is supposed to be a safe space for women and the "extreme intrusion" of their privacy should be dealt with appropriately.

"But whoever, whichever staff member is responsible for this shocking incident where women are not safe, where young girls studying and educating themselves are not safe in their living spaces within the campus and have to be subjected to such extreme intrusion of their privacy cannot be dealt with lightly," the BJP spokesperson said.

The Telangana Police has registered an FIR and a probe is underway into the allegation raised by the students.

"Female students of CMR Engineering College in Medchal Malkajgiri have alleged that hostel staff recorded videos of them in the bathroom," a senior police officer said.

"An investigation is underway to verify the allegations," the official said, adding that a thorough probe would be conducted and legal action would be taken against those found guilty. (ANI)

