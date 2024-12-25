Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan marked the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by distributing fruits at the District Women's Hospital and meeting families of newborn babies on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "We distributed fruits to everyone here at the women's hospital, and met the families of the newborn babies. Everyone reflected on Atal ji's memories and poems. It felt great to be here and meet all the newborn babies. It was a great experience."

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Massive Personal Milestone; Equals Joint-Highest Test Bowling Ratings for India Alongside Retired Ravichandran Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya on Wednesday offered floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birthday at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in the national capital.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Vajpayee as a tall statesman whose leadership continues to inspire the nation and recalled the pivotal role played by the former Prime Minister in India's transition to the 21st century.

Also Read | BJP Slams Aam Aadmi Party After 2 Departments of Delhi Government Deny Existence of Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana Schemes, Calls It 'Massive Fraud'.

In an article he penned, PM Modi described Vajpayee as the "architect of India's transition into the 21st century that set the stage for country's economic surge". In his tribute, PM Modi lauded Vajpayee for his foresight in projects like the Golden Quadrilateral, his leadership during the nuclear tests, and his commitment to strengthening Indian democracy and the Constitution.

PM Modi wrote, "Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India's transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998 our nation had passed through a period of political instability. In about nine years we had seen four Lok Sabha elections."

The PM's article on Vajpayee's contribution to the nation was carried in several newspapers.

The Prime Minister said, "The people of India were getting impatient and also sceptical about governments being able to deliver. It was Atal Ji who turned this tide by providing stable and effective governance. Coming from humble roots, he realised the struggles of the common citizen and the transformative power of effective governance." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)