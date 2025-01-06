Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 6 (ANI): Tripura Electricity Minister Ratan Lal Nath has urged the residents of the state to become self-reliant in electricity production and enhance their income instead of solely depending on conventional power generation centers. He made this appeal during a special camp organised under the PM Surya Ghar Mufat Bijli Yojana at the corporate office of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited on Monday.

The camp aimed to facilitate registration, bank loans, and vendor selection for implementing the Surya Ghar project for electricity consumers within the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Nath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader who anticipates future challenges and takes proactive measures to safeguard citizens. The minister highlighted the dwindling reserves of coal and gas, which will impact conventional electricity production. To address this, the Prime Minister has emphasized solar power, aiming to provide electricity to every household through the Surya Ghar initiative.

The project offers a unique opportunity for families to become electricity producers with government subsidies and earn additional income by selling surplus power to electricity corporations. Minister Nath encouraged residents to seize this chance before the subsidies potentially end after 2026.

The special camp witnessed participation from officials of government-approved solar panel installation companies, as well as representatives from banks such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank, and Tripura State Co-operative Bank, who were present to provide loans to interested individuals.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, the PM Surya Ghar Mufat Bijli Yojana aims to generate 500 GW of electricity by 2030, with 200 GW already achieved (40 percent of the target).

The project focuses on household rooftop solar power generation and is operational until the 2026-27 fiscal year. It entails a total expenditure of Rs 75,021 crores, with subsidies provided to beneficiaries:

For Residential Sector: First 2 kW of solar panels: Rs33,000 subsidy per kW, Next 1 kW (after the first 2 kW): Rs19,800 subsidy per kW, Maximum subsidy for 3 kW: Rs 85,800 and Beyond 3 kW, no subsidy is available.

For Housing Societies/Residential Welfare Associations: Solar panels up to 500 kW: Rs 19,800 subsidy per kW. Each household can install solar panels with a maximum capacity of 3 kW. Families can use the electricity generated for personal needs and sell surplus power to Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.

Minister Nath emphasised that the project provides a pathway to significantly reduce or eliminate electricity bills. He also assured residents that officials of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited would assist interested participants and advised them to contact their nearest electricity office for more details.

"Special camps will be organized in various wards of Agartala following Monday's event. Similar initiatives will also be held in Mohanpur Municipality and other urban areas of the state to bring all regions under the PM Surya Ghar Mufat Bijli Yojana," he said.

The minister concluded by reiterating the government's commitment to making the state self-reliant in energy and encouraged widespread participation in the scheme. (ANI)

