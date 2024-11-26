Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered BEML Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research and development of advanced marine technologies, officials said on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony took place at BEML's Delhi office and was attended by BEML CMD Shantanu Roy, MDL Director (Shipbuilding) Sanjeev Singhal, and senior officials from both organisations.

In a statement, BEML highlighted that the partnership underscores its commitment to strengthening research capabilities and fostering innovation in the defence and maritime sectors.

"By combining BEML's proven engineering expertise with MDL's shipbuilding knowledge, this partnership aims to capitalise on opportunities in the marine sector and contribute to India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and technological self-reliance in critical defence technologies," the statement said.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said, "We are pleased to partner with MDL to enhance the nation's maritime sector by advancing indigenous technologies. This collaboration reflects our dedication to reducing import dependency while boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities in the defence domain."

MDL Director Sanjeev Singhal added, "This MoU represents an important step toward innovation and self-reliance in defence production under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It signifies the shared vision of both organisations to drive advancements in marine applications."

The statement further noted that BEML will leverage its expertise to provide technical guidance for the design and manufacturing of strategic equipment tailored for marine applications. The company will also focus on optimising production processes to meet the unique demands of the maritime industry.

Meanwhile, MDL will lead indigenisation efforts by drawing on BEML's capabilities in localising production for defence, rail, and mining equipment.

MDL will also provide dedicated facilities for BEML's research team to develop, test, and validate innovative technologies and systems, according to the release.

The partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions that align with India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing the country's maritime capabilities while reducing reliance on imports, the statement added.

