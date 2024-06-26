Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to fill at least 552 vacancies in different departments, an official said.

The vacancies include 35 positions in the education department, 270 posts in the animal resources development department and another 100 in the home department, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Ather Energy Going To Invest Over Rs 2,000 Crore in Manufacturing Facility in State, Will Generate 4,000 Jobs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who chaired the cabinet meeting here, also urged ministers to take additional responsibility in areas where the Lok Sabha election results were not as per the expectations of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the official said.

Banerjee asked her cabinet colleagues to pay more attention to boosting public relations, too, he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Woman Drugged, Raped by Man in Bareilly, Probe on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)