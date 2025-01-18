Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold administrative review meetings in three districts next week with the first one expected in Murshidabad on January 20, an official said on Saturday.

After the Murshidabad meeting, Banerjee is likely to travel to Malda and Alipurduar, he said.

"On Monday, the chief minister is expected to travel to Murshidabad where she will hold an administrative review meeting at the Lalbagh Nawab Bahadur Institution ground," the officer told PTI.

The CM is likely to travel to Malda on that day to hold a review meeting there on January 21, he said.

"Banerjee is expected to hold an administrative review meeting in Alipurduar on January 22 and the next day she will celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary at Subhashini Tea Estate in Alipurduar," the official said.

