Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday granted a 180 working-day extension for landowners to upload their self-declaration documents related to their property.

The new deadline for submitting these documents on the official website of the revenue and land reforms department is now March 2025, replacing the earlier cut-off of August 2024. Earlier during the day, officials had said the revised cut-off date was February 2025.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

After the meeting, S. Siddharth, additional chief secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters that the cabinet had approved the proposal from the revenue and land reforms department to extend the deadline by 180 working days.

A statement issued by the department clarified that landowners now have until March 2025 to file or upload their self-declaration documents.

Additionally, the cabinet allocated 90 working days for the verification of revenue maps and other land-related documents, though this process will begin only after the self-declaration documents are submitted.

Revenue and land reforms minister Dilip Jaiswal explained that the extension was meant to facilitate the process for landowners, providing them ample time to complete the necessary steps.

"The decision to extend the deadline for landowners to upload their self-declaration documents related to the landed property will give people sufficient time to complete the process," he said.

Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary of the revenue and land reforms department, emphasised that the government's decision would help avoid difficulties in uploading the documents.

The extension is part of the state's ongoing special land survey, aimed at updating land records.

The last cadastral survey in Bihar was conducted in 1911 during British rule. The government's primary objective is to minimise land disputes, with the entire survey expected to be completed by August 2025.

