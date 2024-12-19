India News | Bihar: Tejashwi Promises Separate Body for Seemanchal Region

Kishanganj (Bihar), Dec 19 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said a separate body will be set up, if his party formed the next government in Bihar, for the development of the impoverished and flood-prone Seemanchal region.
The Leader of the Opposition in assembly also claimed that he had come up with the proposal while he was the deputy chief minister, but it met with disapproval from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
“The CM said that if we set up a Seemanchal Development Authority, all other regions will come up with similar demands. Nonetheless, if the ‘Mahagathbandhan' led by my party wins the assembly polls due in less than a year, we will go ahead,” the RJD leader told reporters in Kishanganj district.
He also scoffed at the plans of Kumar, the JD(U) president who returned to the BJP-led NDA a year ago, to embark on a state-wide ‘Pragati Yatra' from next week.
