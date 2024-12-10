Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) The Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Tuesday condoled the death of former Karnataka CM and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna.

Shaw noted Krishna as "one of the great chief ministers of India".

Krishna, 92, passed away after prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Krishna was a visionary moderniser who transformed the way Karnataka developed into tech leadership, Shaw said in a post on 'X'.

"He created Vision Groups that are a unique model the world over. I consider him as one of the great CMs of the country. Om Shanthi," the Biocon chief said.

