New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Advocate PM Mohammed Salih has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State President for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, said an official release.

Salih, a practicing advocate and an active participant in political affairs, is expected to spearhead the youth wing's activities in the region.

The BJYM, the youth arm of the BJP, plays a pivotal role in engaging young voters and fostering leadership.

With Salih's appointment, the party aims to enhance its outreach initiatives and address local developmental concerns under the youth-centric leadership model. (ANI)

