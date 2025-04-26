BJP MP Hema Malini meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow (Photo/ CMO)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Member of Parliament from Mathura, Hema Malini, paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Malini expressed concern over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the nation is deeply disturbed by the incident.

She said the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the incident, and the government is investigating the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Malini said, "The attack that happened in Pahalgam is very bad, we can never imagine that this can happen, the whole country is upset. Our government is investigating this thoroughly, our Prime Minister will give a reply to this, he will definitely do something about this..."

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, fear and panic have gripped Kashmiri students across the country following open threats and targeted violence in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) reported receiving over 1,000 distress calls from students across the country, many expressing fears for their safety and making urgent plans to return home.JKSA has released emergency helpline numbers and formed a dedicated team to support students and liaise with authorities.

Having said this, sources in the security agencies have refuted "fake news" being circulated by "mischievous elements" that Kashmiri students and traders are facing harassment across the country in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attacks in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources confirmed that all Kashmiri students and traders are absolutely safe across the country. (ANI)

