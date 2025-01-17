New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda on Friday hailed the announcement of key promises of party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly Elections and said that the 'Sankalp Patra' has had a significant impact on the people of the national capital.

Panda assured that ongoing welfare schemes would continue and said that "99 per cent" of the promises made by the central government have been fulfilled, highlighting the BJP's strong track record. Speaking to ANI, Panda said, "Today the announcements made by the BJP chief JP Nadda have made a great impact. For a long time, the people of Delhi have been expecting this and today it has been fulfilled. The people's welfare schemes that are going on currently won't be stopped. It was a rumour spread by people of 'Aapda'. 99 per cent of the promises made by the central government have been fulfilled. That is our track record."

BJP National Vice President Panda also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government for 'failing' to deliver on its promises, particularly regarding financial assistance to women in Punjab and Delhi, which he claimed remains unfulfilled.

He also accused the AAP government of depriving lakhs of Delhi residents of the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to its non-implementation and assured that the BJP would fulfil these promises and effectively implement welfare schemes in Delhi if elected.

"The 'Aapda' govt here spread lies, they said that would give financial assistance to Punjab women, it has been 3 years and that promise hasn't been fulfilled yet. In Delhi, also they promised the same but is yet to be fulfilled. Lakhs of people in Delhi were deprived of the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme because the 'Aapda' govt did not implement it. We will implement all these schemes in Delhi," said Panda.

Panda further slammed the Delhi government for failing to clean the Yamuna River and providing clean water, stating that the people of Delhi are fed up with the AAP's "fake promises" and are ready for change after a decade of misgovernance.

"People of Delhi are fed up with fake promises of cleaning Yamuna River, clean water. they have made up their mind to change the 'Aapda' they have been enduring for the last 10 years. BJP has demonstrated the world's biggest health programme. These people (AAP) are not implementing it, these people should be shown the condition of Mohalla clinic. None of the people's welfare schemes will be stopped," he added.

The BJP on Friday launched the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi assembly elections with a key focus on improving healthcare, empowering women, supporting senior citizens, and ensuring better access to essential services.

The party pledged to roll out new schemes and enhance existing ones to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for the people of Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President and Union Minister JP Nadda launched the party's Delhi Assembly election manifesto on Friday.

Among the major promises, the BJP announced a series of welfare initiatives for women, starting with the provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana to ensure the health and well-being of pregnant women.

Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, aimed at empowering them economically.

Nadda has called the manifesto a 'foundation for a developed Delhi,' expressing confidence in winning the upcoming assembly election.

Nadda further hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that a BJP government will investigate AAP's alleged corruption.

"Their (AAP's) Mohalla clinic is a den of corruption and a programme to hoodwink people. Fraud lab tests have been conducted in his mohalla clinic and a scam of Rs 300 crore has taken place. When our government comes, all these will be thoroughly investigated," Nadda said.

He further criticised the other promises that Delhi's ruling party has failed to give, claiming that they were not able to fulfil their promise of giving Rs 2100 in Punjab too.

Calling it 'AAPda's track record, he added, "Let me shed some light on AAPda's track record. They promised to give Rs 2100 per month in 2021. They neither gave it here in Delhi nor Punjab. In 2024, they promised to give Rs 1000 per month. As expected, they did not provide it here in Delhi or Punjab. They failed to give subsidy on LPG."

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal also hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party after the latter released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, and alleged that the ruling party has "no ideas or vision" and is only following 'Kejriwal's' governance model'.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the former Delhi Chief Minister took a dig at the BJP, saying that both BJP President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are saying that all schemes of the Delhi government will continue.

"Nadda ji has now said that all schemes of Kejriwal will be continued. He said this in their sankalp patra. PM Modi is saying the same in his ads...Nadda ji announced in the sankalp patra that Mohalla clinics in Delhi will be shut down. I am pained. We will go across Delhi today and ask whether they want Mohalla clinics or not. Those who are in favour of mohalla clinics vote for AAP," Kejriwal said.

He further claimed that the Mohalla clinics will be demolished if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

"Those who want mohalla clinics to be demolished, vote for BJP...If they (BJP) have to do all of what Kejriwal does, why should the BJP be brought in? Kejriwal will do Kejriwal's work better because he knows it. Even the public is telling them that if you have to do Kejriwal's work, then why should we bring you (BJP)?" he added.

"If I have to summarise their manifesto in one sentence, it is - what Kejriwal is doing is very good, BJP appreciates Kejriwal's work and if the people of Delhi give us an opportunity we will continue Kejriwal's work...They have no planning. They want to contest the election on our manifesto, on our guarantees. What can be more unfortunate than this? Never in my life have I seen a party with a vision shallower than this," the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal said that earlier the BJP used to attack him for distributing "free ki revri" but now the BJP has itself announced to follow the same practice.

Notably, Delhi's 70 assembly seats will go to polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8. (ANI)

