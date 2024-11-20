Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate from Chandankyari seat, Amar Kumar Bauri expressed confidence that BJP would form the government in the state. Bauri is seeking re-election from Chandankiyari.

Bauri offered prayers at his residence as voting is in progress for Jharkhand election 2024.

He said, "I do this every day. I begin my day by offering prayers. With the rising sun today, a new morning for Jharkhand has also begun. It has been 25 years since the formation of Jharkhand. Voters and people of Jharkhand are going to elect their Govt. The second phase of elections is underway. May God bless us in protecting the honour of the natives and tribals, and people vote for their future. With the blessings of people, BJP is going to form the Government."

He further stated that the opposition has accepted defeat even before elections were over.

"The atmosphere that has formed here is amazing. I think rivals are dejected and have accepted their defeat even before elections," he further said.

He is contesting against JMM's Umakant Rajak, a former AJSU Party minister who recently shifted his allegiance to JMM.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also exuded confidence in the NDA alliance forming the government in the state, "We are going to form our government here with full majority. Our issues like infiltration, unemployment and corruption have reached the public...Adivasis have taken the resolve to change the Govt here. We are coming to power with a 2/3rd majority. BJP is going to form its government in Jharkhand on its own for the first time."

Jharkhand, which is undergoing the second phase of assembly polls recorded a turnout of 12.71 per cent till 9 am, with Pakur district with highest turnout of 16.12 per cent while Bokaro with lowest turnout of 12.48 per cent.

As per the ECI, Deoghar recorded a turnout of 14.24 per cent, Dhanbad 12.76 per cent, Dumka 14.48 per cent, Giridih 12.69 per cent, Hazaribagh 14.02 per cent, Jamtara 14.90 per cent, Ramgarh 15.87 per cent, Ranchi 16.00 per cent and Sahebganj 14.17 per cent.

Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi exuded confidence saying that the BJP-NDA alliance will secure more than 51 seats in the polls and form the government as the people were discontented with the ruling Hemant Soren led-JMM party in the state.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly elections and second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats. (ANI)

