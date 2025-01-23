New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would register a historic victory in the upcoming Delhi elections. He held a road show on Thursday in the Delhi Cantt Assembly constituency ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital.

He was campaigning for BJP's Delhi Cantt candidate, Bhuvan Tanwar.

Also Read | January 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 23.

CM Dhami said, "I can see the enthusiasm among people. This time, people are going to make him (BJP's Delhi Cantt candidate, Bhuvan Tanwar) win by a huge margin of votes. They are going to give him his blessings. They (AAP) made empty promises to the people of Delhi for 10 years. This time, a double-engine government is going to be formed here. BJP will register a historic victory in Delhi."

"AAP said that they would make hospitals. They betrayed people in the name of the Mohalla clinic. They went to jail for liquor scam. They focussed on Sheesh Mahal whereas people are not getting clean drinking water. Under PM Awas Yojana more than 4 crore people have got homes but Delhi CM did not allow to implement these schemes.

Also Read | Asaram Bapu Out on Bail: Rape Convict Leaves for Ahmedabad To Undergo Treatment at His Motera Ashram, 9 Days After Court Grants Him Interim Bail.

CM Dhami also held a roadshow in Palam.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to stop free education in government schools if they are voted to power after the conclusion of the Delhi assembly polls.

Adressing a public rally here on Thursday, Kejriwal said," Three days ago, the BJP announced that they will stop the free education in the government schools if they are voted to power. They announced ahead of the polls. I was also saying it. If you vote for them, they will close the government schools," he alleged, referring to the BJP. "So you see, If (you push) a wrong button, the government schools of your children will be shut down," he asked.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)