Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) A bomb threat issued to a city-bound private carrier early on Sunday turned out to be a hoax, official sources at the airport here said.

The flight with about 85 passengers from Kochi was subjected to a thorough check upon landing here. No explosives were found, they added.

The hoax call was made over the phone.

