Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier recovered drones and narcotic drugs in Amritsar and Tarn Taran on Thursday.

In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier stated, "With increased drone incursions along the Punjab border during the foggy season, the BSF, in coordination with Punjab Police, has intensified its vigilance. Today, two intelligence-based joint search operations on the Amritsar border led to the recovery of heroin packets weighing 520 grams and 530 grams, respectively. The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached to each. Additionally, a DJI AIR 3 S drone was recovered on the Tarn Taran border."

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: 'Oxygen Bank' With 1.5 Lakh Plants To Set Stage for Green Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The BSF and Punjab Police continue to foil smuggling attempts through reliable intelligence and coordinated efforts, the BSF said.

On December 4, the BSF foiled smuggling attempts, apprehended three individuals, and seized over 5 kilograms of heroin along the Punjab border.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man, Woman Die by Suicide by Jumping Into Well in Beawar, Probe Underway.

In another post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier mentioned, "In major anti-smuggling operations, the BSF, in coordination with Punjab Police, apprehended three Indian smugglers and seized over 5 kilograms of heroin in three incidents along the Punjab border. Acting on intelligence, a joint raid at the Gurdaspur border led to the arrest of two smugglers and the seizure of 4.524 kilograms of heroin, a bike, a scooter, and a laptop. Earlier, in the morning hours, one smuggler was caught in the border area of Fazilka district, while a heroin consignment of 551 grams was recovered by BSF troops on the Tarn Taran border."

Earlier, the BSF thwarted two drone intrusion attempts along the Amritsar border, recovering two drones and over a kilogram of suspected heroin.

According to the BSF, the first drone, a DJI Air 3 S, was recovered at 10:55 am on Sunday, along with 520 grams of heroin, from a farming field near the village of Rajatal. The second drone, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, was recovered at 12:20 am, along with 540 grams of heroin, from a farming field near the village of Dhariwal.

Both drones are believed to have crashed due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed by the BSF. "The successful operation is a testament to the vigilance and diligence of BSF troops in preventing illicit activities along the border," said the BSF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)