New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A building collapsed in the Burari area of Delhi on Monday evening, according to Delhi Fire Services. Several people are feared to be trapped.

The incident was reported in the Burari area, and fire tenders have been promptly deployed to the scene.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in Hubballi: Man Dies by Suicide in Karnataka Over 'Harassment' by Wife, Demand for INR 20 Lakh Alimony.

"A call for a building collapse in Delhi's Burari area was received. Fire engines at the spot. Several people are feared trapped," as per Delhi Fire Services.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: Mumbai Police Arrest Khukhmoni Jahangir From Nadia District, West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)