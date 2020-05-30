India News | Case Registered Against SP MLA Abu Azmi, 45 Others for Flouting Lockdown Norms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Police have registered a case registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi and 45 others for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules during a protest in Mumbai.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 62,228, according to the state health department.

The ongoing lockdown is scheduled to end on May 31. (ANI)

