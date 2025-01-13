New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The CBI has obtained sanction to prosecute senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain in a Disproportionate Asset (DA) case and is filing the same. The agency has also filed a supplementary charge sheet in the matter on January 4.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh has listed the matter for consideration on January 22.

A charge sheet in the case was filed in 2019. Jain and the other accused are out on bail.

A supplementary chargesheet has been filed after a further investigation.

On November 5 last year, it was submitted by the Investigating Officer that further investigation in the instant matter has been completed and the file has been sent to the appropriate authority for approval.

It was further submitted that they will be filing the supplementary chargesheet after getting the approval and time of one month was sought.

The court had noted that the FIR in the instant matter was registered on August 24, 2017. Thereafter, the chargesheet was filed on December 3, 2018 and after summoning the accused, the matter was listed for scrutiny of documents.

The additional accused was summoned on January 5, 2023. In the meanwhile, further investigation was undertaken by the CBI and the same was intimated to the court on November 10, 2023 by way of application of November 9, 2023.

On December 12, 2023, the CBI stated in the Status Report that further investigation is likely to be completed in two months.

Thereafter, CBI had requested one month's time to complete the investigation and similarly again one month's time was sought.

Subsequently, the adjournment was sought again by the CBI on September 5, 2024 on the ground that approval is pending with the Director, CBI.

The court had directed DIG to file the status report regarding the approval before the next date of hearing so that the matter could be proceeded with expeditiously. The same was filed on a subsequent date. (ANI)

