Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bengaluru came alive with thrilling displays of military might on Saturday morning as the Indian Army's Know Your Army Mela 2025, held at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, captivated the city's residents.

Celebrating the 77th Army Day, the event featured a dazzling showcase of roaring motorcycles, soaring para-motors, and a striking exhibition of combat equipment, including tanks, artillery and drones, offering a unique insight into the strength and versatility and highlighting the technological advancements, strategic capabilities of the Indian Army.

The Know Your Army Mela 2025, organized to mark the 77th Army Day, saw an enthusiastic turnout from the people of Bengaluru, who were eager to witness the might, professionalism, and versatility of the Indian Armed Forces.

According to an official release from the Defence Public Relations Officer in Bengaluru, the event offered attendees a rare chance to engage with the equipment and interact with personnel from various branches of the military.

The day's activities also included a live demonstration of military drills, expert talks, and an interactive exhibition, all contributing to a deeper understanding of the armed forces' role in safeguarding the nation.

Hosted by the Headquarters Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, the event highlighted the Indian Army's operational capabilities, technological advancements, and its strong cultural ties with citizens.

The event was inaugurated by Major General V T Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, PVSM, YSM, who released tricolour balloons and felicitated the Veer Naris.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem played by the Army Pipe Band, followed by a thrilling para-motor gliding demonstration.

The Mela saw enthusiastic participation from NCC cadets, school children, civil dignitaries, ex-servicemen, and a large number of citizens.

The highlights of the event included honouring the bravehearts, wherein the Army honoured the Veer Naris and acknowledged their sacrifice for the nation.

It included daring performances wherein the SHWET ASHWA Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police stunned the audience with breathtaking stunts.

Established in 1952 at CMP Centre and School, Faizabad, the team holds three Guinness World Records, including one for carrying 48 members on a single motorcycle in 2010.

Their display embodied the daring spirit and precision of the Armed Forces, having previously performed at national and international events, including the 9th Asian Games (1982) and in Mongolia (2011).

The cultural highlights included the Khukri Dance performed by 4/8 Gorkha Rifles. It was a vibrant cultural display symbolizing the courage and warrior spirit of the Gorkhas.

The Army Pipe Band added grandeur to the event with their synchronized tunes, captivating the audience. Over 2000 schoolchildren from various Army, government, and private schools performed cultural dances, showcasing their creative talent and enthusiasm.

The event also had a combat weapon display in which a state-of-the-art equipment display featured a variety of combat technologies, including tanks with mine-clearing capabilities, bulletproof vehicles, bridges such as the Wayanad Bailey Bridge, Army animals, missiles, NBC warfare suits, drones, communication systems, and indigenous innovations.

Soldiers in full battle gear interacted with visitors, offering them an opportunity to experience the equipment firsthand.

Thrilling para-motor gliding demonstrations, daring motorcycle stunts by the Tornadoes team, and combat bridge-laying exercises displayed the Army's technical expertise and adaptability. Sporting activities, including ceremonial and fun horse riding, engaged young citizens and thousands of schoolchildren.

Children interacted with Army dogs and horses, while simulators provided a unique opportunity to experience Army vehicles. Informative stalls on recruitment, medical assistance, the Army Placement Cell, and the Veterans' Help Desk attracted many aspirants and ex-servicemen.

The Mela highlighted the nature of Indian Army as the "People's Army," with deep connection with citizens and it's involvement in nation building.

Visitors had the chance to interact with soldiers, learn about their vital roles in national security, and explore career opportunities in the Army.

The event also highlighted the Army's recent rescue operations, such as during the Wayanad landslide, demonstrating the Army's commitment to serving the nation beyond its combat duties.

The overwhelming response to the Know Your Army Mela 2025 underscored the nation's pride in its armed forces and the collective spirit of patriotism.

The event was not just a celebration of valour and military might but also a tribute to the culture, diversity, and unwavering dedication of the Indian Army to serve and protect the nation. (ANI)

