India News | Centre Considering Replicating Water Metro in 21 Locations Across India: KMRL

Agency News PTI| Apr 24, 2025 09:08 PM IST
Kochi, Apr 24 (PTI) As India's first-of-its-kind public water transport system, the Kochi Water Metro enters its third year, the union government is considering replicating it in 21 additional locations across the country, KMRL said on Thursday.

According to a statement by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which manages the water metro system, the World Bank has also expressed interest in partnering with the Water Metro initiative, which was launched on April 25, 2023.

Inquiries are also coming from international stakeholders impressed by the project's success. In its first two years of operations, it has ferried 40 lakh passengers, the statement said.

KMRL further stated that in accordance with the central government's directive, it was conducting feasibility studies to implement the water metro system in 21 urban centres across 11 states and two union territories.

The statement quoted Loknath Behera, Managing Director of KMRL, as saying that this system of water transport will bring sustainability to public transport and help decongest roads at an affordable cost.

"Preliminary steps have commenced in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Patna, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Cuttack, Chilika, Kolkata, Dhubri, Mangaluru, Kollam, Alappuzha, Mumbai, and Mumbai Vasai.

"The first phase of feasibility assessments has been completed in Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ayodhya," the statement said.

A feasibility study for implementing the water metro in Mumbai has been completed and submitted at the request of the Maharashtra government, KMRL said.

"The project is expected to move forward following cabinet approval," it added.

The feasibility studies—led by expert civil and marine engineers—assess water body quality and flow, population density, potential docking locations, traffic data, and propulsion viability, the statement said.

KMRL also said that under Phase 1, Cochin Shipyard was commissioned to construct 23 hybrid-electric boats.

Of these, 19 boats have been delivered, and trial runs for one of the remaining four are currently underway.

Currently, the 19 boats are in service across major terminals such as High Court, Fort Kochi, Vypeen, South Chittoor, Cheranallur, Erur, Vyttila, and Kakkanad, it said.

Latestly whatsapp channel