New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the centre is hatching a "huge conspiracy" against the people of Delhi and trying to win the upcoming assembly elections through "unfair means."

She alleged that the officials are being directed to delete the names of Aam Aadmi Party voters from the voter list. She urged the officers to come forward to record this and "expose this conspiracy"

"The central government is hatching a huge conspiracy against the people of Delhi. To win the elections through unfair means, it is misusing the government machinery and is starting the work of cutting the votes of the people of Delhi on a large scale. Under this conspiracy, 29 SDM-ADMs of Delhi were transferred on October 28, and after that, the officers were ordered to cut votes on a large scale. Now orders are being given to AERO-BLO from SDM offices. They are being given a voter list that contains the names of Aam Aadmi Party voters, and they have to delete them from the voter list," CM Atishi said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"I appeal to all AERO-BLO that if any officer is pressurizing them to do this, then record it and send it to me, expose their conspiracy to kill democracy so that strict action can be taken against these officers," she added.

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held next year.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly 'Winter Session' session is to be convened from November 29 to December 3.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi BJP Manifesto Committee met under the chairmanship of party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as the party prepares for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

On the other hand, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the "Revdi Par Charcha" campaign last week, targeting the BJP and underlining his government's welfare schemes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

