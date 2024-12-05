Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 5 (ANI): Kerala Government's Special Representative KV Thomas on Thursday said that the state government has given full details of the Wayanad landslide disaster and now it is the responsibility of the Centre to provide adequate assistance.

"The disaster happened in late July. The Kerala government then proposed that it should be declared a national disaster. Now which category of national disaster it is, is decided by the Government of India. The Prime Minister came and saw the disaster," Thomas told ANI.

He pointed out that more than 200 people are still missing after the disaster.

"The Kerala government has given full details of the disaster. Now it is the responsibility of the Government of India to provide adequate assistance. It was a shocking incident. More than 200 people are still missing. The Government of India and Kerala should work together to find solutions to the problems faced by the people of Wayanad due to this calamity," he said.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sorrow over the lack of compensation for the victims of the Wayanad landslide, emphasising that the Central government's inaction sends a negative message to the entire country, particularly to those who have lost everything.

"We have given representations to the PM and the Home Minister. The devastation in Wayanad is complete. The affected people have lost absolutely everything. In such circumstances, if the Centre cannot step up, it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims," she said.

Expressing her disappointment, Priyanka noted that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and promises of aid, the Central government has failed to provide funds for the affected people, even four months later.

The landslides, triggered by torrential rains in June this year, caused significant devastation in Wayanad, claiming hundreds of lives across Kerala. The affected areas included Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in the Meppadi panchayat of Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district.

Talking about the LDF government's K-rail Project, KV Thomas said that the state needs a high-speed railway system as road traffic in Kerala is "very difficult".

"Kerala needs a high-speed railway system. That is why Kerala Rail Development Corporation (KRDC) has been formed with the support of the Ministry of Railways and the Government of India. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) was presented a long time ago," Thomas said.

"Now, the Railway Minister has announced in the Parliament that the DPR submitted by KRDC is to be examined by the Southern Railway in the presence of Kerala Railway Development offices. Kerala's demand is justified because traffic in Kerala, especially road traffic, is very difficult. That is why the Kerala government formed KRDC under the leadership of the CM," he added.

The K-rail Project faced a major setback due to the intense protests led by the opposition parties in Kerala.

The semi-high-speed rail project, which is known as the Silverline Project, aims to connect Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south minimizing the twelve-hour long distance to four hours. It was started by the Pinarayi Vijayan government during its second term. (ANI)

